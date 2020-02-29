[Movie: TWISTED SISTER’s ‘Burn In Hell’ Included By Pennsylvania’s Knowledge IN CHAINS]

Stroudsberg, Pennsylvania’s Wisdom IN CHAINS has introduced a tunes video for its version of the TWISTED SISTER classic “Melt away In Hell”. The clip was filmed in the band’s exercise space and was initially livestreamed on social media.

As viewers from all over the globe chimed in with responses (some complimentary, some taking the piss) including Hoya (MADBALL) and Craig Setari (Ill OF IT ALL) request for a track request. Soon after turning down very a few, the not likely ask for for TWISTED SISTER arrives in, which the band is only far too delighted to fulfill — however this is a much a lot more brutal hardcore punk model than the ’80s glam metal unique.

Talking on the tune, Wisdom IN CHAINS launched the next assertion: “We generally loved TWISTED SISTER and sustain until this working day that they are the finest band to ever put on make-up. Musically they are so catchy, and vocally, Dee [Snider] is a person of the most effective in the sport. ‘Burn In Hell’ has it all — the evil vibe, it really is really hard, straight up.. we really like this jam!”

Knowledge IN CHAINS is thought of the working man’s hardcore band espousing blue-collar ethics with a raw n’ direct method. The group has been likely solid for shut to two many years and has concluded global excursions with such mainstays of the genre this sort of as MADBALL, H2O, COMEBACK Child and quite a few much more. Their most up-to-date album, “Practically nothing In Character Respects Weakness”, was unveiled in 2018 through Quickly Crack! Information.