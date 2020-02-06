Moving Mookie disturbing sign for Sox fans

“Where have you been, Joe DiMaggio? Our nation points its lonely eyes at you, woo, woo, woo,

What do you say, Mrs. Robinson? Jolting Joe has left and left. Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey ”- Simon and Garfunkel

Did these folk rock icons not know that their lyrics would capture the shock and sorrow of Red Sox Nation after hearing that its superstar outfielder, Mookie Betts, had been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team he helped beat in the 2018 World Series.

The Red Sox and Dodgers have closed anything but the deal that will send 27-year-old Betts – the 2018 American League MVP and four-fold all-star – along with temperamental left-handed pitcher David Price in exchange for two lost-costs, potential young talents – outfielder Alex Verdugo and fireball pitcher Brusdar Graterol.

The Dodgers are also reportedly taking over half of the $ 96 million that the Red Sox owes for the remainder of his contract. And of course Boston will no longer be addicted to the $ 27 million contract that Betts recently signed for this season.

For Chaim Bloom, who now runs the show, the price was clearly correct. This payroll allow the Red Sox to escape the fines for exceeding the $ 208 million tax limit for the team’s wage tax. It also allows Boston to receive some value for Betts, who had the intention to test the free agent market after the coming season.

Bloom, fresh from the front office of the Tampa Bay Rays, is used to doing more with less. But since 2004 that has not been a way of John Henry & Co. to do business on the way to winning four World Series titles.

Boston’s new compliance with the bottom line will deprive fans of the opportunity to see one of the best players this organization has ever produced playing their career in a Red Sox uniform.

It is true that Boston tried unsuccessfully to hold Betts several times in Boston with contract extensions. That would have excluded the astronomical bidding war that will come with free freedom of choice.

Betts believes, however, that he will implement a long-term pact of more than $ 400 million – much more than Boston is willing to pay. And as arguably the second best player in baseball, he is likely to find a team that is willing to pay him.

As a pure dollar-and-cent comparison, the Red Sox has probably made the right decision. Addition of that amount in one player – with J.D. Martinez, Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi still on the payroll – would severely limit other substantial transactions of players.

But try telling that to members of Red Sox Nation. They probably believe saying goodbye to Betts shows that the Bloody Sock team will now be happy playing the second violin at the New York Yankees.

Given everything that happened – including the resignation of manager Alex Cora for his role in the Houston Astros cheat scandal, the impending punishment of Boston for his own sign-stealing during the 2018 championship season and an 11-hour search for a new skipper – the Red Sox suddenly seems to be drifting.

“More for your dollar” might work for Market Basket, but “whatever it takes” is – and should remain – the marching orders from Fenway Park.