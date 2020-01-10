MP: 19-year-old pulls pocket knife after dog attack against man

Loading...

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 19-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault after threatening to pull out a pocket knife and pull out a man whose dog was attacked by the teenager’s parent’s dog.

According to the Pasco County MPs, it is around 9:00 p.m. The victim walked with his dog past the house of Nathaniel Merriam’s family on Brentwood Drive in Port Richey.

As the victim passed, Merriam’s dog, who was unleashed, ran towards the victim’s dog and tried to attack.

According to MPs, the victim was able to pull his dog away unscathed. After that, the Merriam family started to quarrel with the victim when they thought he had kicked their dog.

After Merriam heard the argument, she left the house and walked towards the victim, pointing a large silver pocket knife at him.

The MPs said in an interview with Merriam that he had confirmed that he had removed the knife, but said that he “only wanted to scare the victim” and “only had it out 10 seconds before putting it away.”

Merriam also said he challenged the victim by saying, “Let’s go, come, let’s do it,” as if he were fighting him, the detention report said.

Merriam’s bond was set at $ 5,000, according to the detention report.

