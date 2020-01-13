MP: Drunk New Port Richey man threw empty beer can at the cyclist he was chasing

Loading...

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County man is indicted after MPs caught him chasing a cyclist and threw an empty beer can at the person.

Pasco County MPs said they were called to Lake Drive near Marley Avenue in New Port Richey on Saturday evening to bother someone. When the MPs entered the scene, they saw no one, but were ready to monitor the area remotely.

The MPs said they discovered a cyclist driving down Lake Drive around 11:30 p.m. and then witnessed another man chasing the cyclist.

According to a detention report, 43-year-old Joseph Peeters followed the cyclist for a short distance and threw him an empty beer can.

The MPs then spoke to Peeters in his nearby house. The arrest report says he had already had another beer and looked drunk.

Peeters was arrested for assault and disorderly poisoning and taken to Pasco County prison.

