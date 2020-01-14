MP: Four bodies found in Celebration Home, suspected of being in custody

CELEBRATION, FLA. (WESH) – Investigations are ongoing in a Celebration house after four people are found dead.

Officials from the Osceola County sheriff’s office said the investigation into the Celebration North Village area is on 200 block of Reserve Place.

MPs said a suspect in the case was detained.

“This is an isolated case and all parties involved in this death investigation are held accountable,” said Russ Gibson, Osceola County’s sheriff, during a brief press conference on Monday.

While the sheriff’s mouth was tight, neighbor Marcelo Rodriguez said this morning that he had seen MPs outside the house with guns drawn.

“I saw a lot of police officers with guns in hand saying to open the door, open the door and a few minutes later I saw the man on the veranda handcuffed and I said something bad happened there,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said he took a picture of the man who came out of the house and was handcuffed. He said the man was the father of a family with three young children who rented the house.

WESH 2 News has found court documents that show that a couple who rented the house were expelled from the house for failure to pay the rent.

The eviction suit was filed two days before Christmas.