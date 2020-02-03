MP: Plant City man crashes stolen vehicle into patrol car, flees

(Photo: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Plant City man sits behind bars on Monday after MPs claimed he stole a vehicle, ran into a patrol car, and caused two more accidents when he fled MPs in Polk County.

According to a press release, MPs are on the lookout for a beige 2005 Chevrolet Malibu that was stolen from Plant City on February 1. The car was seen in the Bailey Road area of ​​Mulberry just before 1 a.m. About 15 minutes later, MPs spotted the car turning off State Road 60 onto Shady Hammock Drive.

A MP, Danny Davis, 25, tried to overtake the driver, but fled, MPs said.

After other MPs joined the persecution, Davis deliberately rammed one of their patrol cars head-on. The deputy was not injured.

Davis continued to flee, but lost control of the vehicle on Coronet Road and hit a telephone pole. Then he hit a fence.

MPs said Davis continued to flee on foot but was quickly arrested by MPs.

A search for the stolen car resulted in a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Davis told MPs that “he” stole the vehicle from a guy named “Darrell” in Plant City a few days ago and had been to Polk County to sell meth, “the affidavit said. He said he had fled because he didn’t want to go back to prison.

MPs said Davis had never been issued a driver’s license, but he had received four traffic quotes in the past three years.

He was arrested and accused of tightening a police officer ‘s battery, stealing a car, stealing an unoccupied vehicle, and possessing meth.

According to the sheriff’s office, Davis’ crime story includes 14 previous crimes, 11 previous crimes, and two trips to state prison. His previous arrests were not a valid DL, possession of marijuana, and VOP for battery on LEO, battery, escape, arrest resistance, Grand Theft, fraud, burglary, petit theft, shoplifting, hit and run.

“Here is yet another example of one of those” simple, non-violent criminals “that some lawmakers believe should be released from prison before being sentenced. In just 25 years, this young man has managed to get a long list of Criminal offenses and offenses, as well as two trips to the state prison, he has shown an obvious disregard for law and human life, “said Sheriff Grady Judd.” People like him should be fully held accountable for the crimes he has committed and not be released early so that he can continue to persecute law-abiding citizens and law enforcement officers. ”

LAST STORIES: