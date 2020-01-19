MP Salas Introduces Bill Providing Instructions on How to Properly Remove the State Flag

SACRAMENTO, California (KGET) – MP Rudy Salas has introduced a new bill that would provide instructions on how to properly remove the state flag.

The 1951 Assembly Bill stipulates that when a state flag is no longer installed, it must be destroyed in a proper manner by burning, in the same way as the instructions on how to correctly remove the American flag.

The bill was created in partnership with Girl Scout Troop 2486 in Bakersfield after 17-year-old scout Emilee Carroll emailed her to ask her to draft the legislation when she said she couldn’t find it. no information in California law on how to properly withdraw the state. flag.

“Our local scouts in the central valley are working hard to improve their communities,” said Salas. “I am pleased that Emilee brought this idea to our office and is passionate about educating Californians on how to properly respect our state flag. I know that our future and the well-being of our community are in good hands with these extraordinary young women. ”

Bill Carroll first thought of this idea as part of his Girl Scout Gold Award project. This award is given to Scouts who tackle issues that are contributing to change in their communities.

After having a conversation with her father about the withdrawal of the American flag, Émilee was curious about the process of withdrawing the Californian flag.

“It is important to have an appropriate means of removing the flag so that people can be proud of the state of California, just as people are proud of the United States of America,” said Emilee. “My hope is that as people withdraw the American flag, they will begin to remove the California state flag with it and their pride and respect for the state of California will begin to grow.”

Emilee said she plans to create an informational video for the public. The video will be provided to the Norris School District, where Emilee attends.