MP Salas Introduces Legislation to Increase Access to Telehealth Services for Under-Served Families

SACRAMENTO, California (KGET) – Member of Parliament Rudy Salas has introduced a bill to improve access to health services for underserved children and families through telehealth.

The 2007 House Bill would relax restrictions on the use of telehealth services, removing the requirement that health centers establish that a person is a patient during an in-person visit before receiving any telehealth services.

The bill would also allow health centers to provide these services to a community patient while the clinic staff are on site.

Telehealth allows medical staff to interact with patients via real-time videoconferencing and to send documents such as photos, x-rays and other health records.

“Families in the valley face many barriers that often prevent them from accessing health services,” said Salas. “People in rural areas often have to travel long distances to get to their appointments or cannot find dentists near them. AB 2007 will use technology to help reduce these barriers by enabling children and families to access important services such as dentistry in places they already attend, such as schools and local clinics. ”