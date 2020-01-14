MP: Tampa mother caught making nails, mason jar and shoelaces in Walmart bomb

Tampa woman caught making bomb in Walmart with child

by: Melanie Michael

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 / 7:38 PM EST / Updated: January 14, 2020 / 12:03 AM EST

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Talk about a terrible moment for a Tampa Walmart buyer.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly making a homemade bomb when the Fletcher store was full and filled with buyers.

Emily Stallard was with a child at the time, according to Hillsborough MPs, who were called to the scene by a quick-thinking security guard.

He says he noticed something was wrong.

According to the detention report, the woman roamed the corridors for more than an hour. The guard told the MPs that their behavior was “suspicious”.

And on top of that, 8 On Your Side learned that the child was the woman’s son, according to her boyfriend.

When Stallard was shopping at Walmart late Saturday afternoon, the security guard on duty watched them closely and even alerted an FWC officer who was also in the store.

According to the detention report, the two men were able to stop the mother while she was about to light the wick of a candle that was built into a mason jar with nails and denatured alcohol.

In addition to charges of arson and child harm, the woman was also accused of opposing the arrest after MPs alleged that she spat on her while she was loaded into the patrol car.

“This shows how important it is that you say something when you see something wrong,” said Amanda Granit, Sheriff spokeswoman for Hillsborough. “Your actions and what you saw could really make a big difference, as they did in this case.”

“It’s really alarming to see this type of behavior and to see someone in a public place where they could harm or injure people around them,” Granit said.

Stallard is behind bars at this point.

LATEST CONTRIBUTIONS