MP Veronica Escobar delivers the Union’s response in Spanish

February 4 (UPI) – Veronica Escobar, a freshman and one of the first Latinas to be elected to Congress from Texas, said she was incredulous when the democratic leadership urged her to respond on Tuesday evening Submit Spanish.

“It’s incredible,” said the El Paso Democrat in a telephone interview Monday. “In some ways, I can’t believe it happens at all and that I’m lucky enough to be able to do it.”

Escobar will speak at Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe, a community care clinic in El Paso that provides health and housing services.

The place is intentional. She called it “a powerful symbol of the work we as Democrats are doing to help people, compared to what the President and his party are doing to literally attack community health centers and American healthcare.”

Healthcare is an issue that she would like to address in her response to the President.

“I hear over and over again,” said Escobar, “that since the President took office, the skyrocketing healthcare costs have buried her financially.”

It also plans to promote the work that Democrats do in Congress, and hopes to address the economy, immigration, and climate change when the time permits.

Escobar will provide one of two democratic responses to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union. The other answer that Escobar will precede is provided in English by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The party leadership typically taps people who are perceived as emerging political stars to provide answers to the Union state.

Chuck Schumer, chair of the Senate Minority, D-NY, and Nancy Pelosi, spokeswoman for the house, D-CA, announced the election of Escobar and Whitmer on January 24.

Pelosi cited Escobar’s work “to end the gun violence epidemic and protect children and families on the southwest border.”

Texas Democratic Party leader Gilberto Hinojosa described Escobar’s election as “inspiration for Texans everywhere because they are staunchly committed to fighting for the right”, entrusting this important address to her. “

This year will be the state of the Union, which will be broadcast at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time comes at an uncomfortable time for Trump when the impeachment proceedings against the Senate come to an end.

Escobar said she also expected to address the impeachment process in her speech.

“Impeachment is definitely the number one priority,” she said, “but there are common kitchen table problems that Americans are facing, and Democrats in Congress have worked tirelessly on them.”

During her short tenure, Escobar has become a critic of Trump.

“We have a president who uses words to split us and fear to split us,” she said on Monday, adding that she expects the President’s speech on the state of the Union to be exaggerated, “therefore it is very important that the American people understand the truth, our challenges, and the truth about what is being done to overcome them. “

Escobar and Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston, were elected in 2018 and were the first two Latinas to represent Texas in Congress. In another survey, Pelosi knocked on Garcia to serve as an impeacher and presented the case against Trump in the Senate trial.

Escobar represents the same district of El Paso that Beto O’Rourke represented before resigning in January 2019 after failing to apply for the seat of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

The 16th congressional district is the most westerly in Texas and is right on the border with Ciudad Juárez (Mexico) with a population of more than 80 percent Hispanic.

As of Monday morning, Escobar said that she was still putting the finishing touches on her speech. She had delivered a dry run the night before and exceeded her 10-minute period by about five minutes.

“It is an extraordinary opportunity and I am very humble about it and I understand the severity of the moment,” said Escobar.

She said that she was still nervous about “making sure everything goes smoothly” and because of a cough she has.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Read the original here. The Texas Tribune is proud to celebrate 10 years of exceptional journalism for an exceptional state. Discover the next 10 years with us.