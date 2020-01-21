MPOCC: Incentives for MSPO certificates only for those who sign an agreement with the certification body

The MSPO incentives for independent smallholders and organized smallholders fall under the Malaysian palm oil authority. – Reuters picture

KUALA LUMPUR, January 21 – The incentives for the Malaysia Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification system can only be used by industry players who signed agreements with the certification bodies before January 1, 2020, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Certification Council (MPOCC).

Chief Executive Officer Chew Jit Seng said in a statement that the admission criteria that came into force on January 1 this year also include those who are already participating in the MSPO certification audit.

“Therefore, producers with more than 40.46 hectares of oil palm and palm oil processing companies that have initiated the certification procedure according to the MSPO / Supply Chain Certification Standard must submit a copy of the signed agreement with the designated certification body to the MPOCC,” he said.

Chew also said that plots of land between 40.46 and 1,000 hectares are eligible for a full revision fee, which includes man-days for revisions, report writing, stakeholder consultation, and peer review.

In addition, they are entitled to claim 50% of the preparation costs, limited to the costs for MSPO guidelines and system documents, social impact assessment, environmental aspect and impact report, report on a high biodiversity value, training for the calculation of greenhouse gases and training for internal auditing and management review, he explained.

The maximum reimbursement amount for the preparation costs is RM 10,000, – he said.

Chew said land over 1,000 hectares and palm oil processing facilities such as a mill, core crusher, refinery, oleochemical plant, and biodiesel plant will receive 30 percent of the exam fees.

The MSPO incentives for independent smallholders and organized smallholders fall under the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

For independent small farmers, MPOB pays for training, testing, documentation, personal protective equipment and chemical storage.

Organized small farmers are entitled to 55 RM per hectare to cover the costs for audits and training as well as for social and environmental impact assessments. – Bernama