MPs arrest a man for allegedly refusing to stop calling and text him

Robert McDaniel

BATON ROUGE – MPs from the East Baton Rouge Township Sheriff Office said they arrested a man who had violated an injunction that was designed to prevent him from contacting his ex-girlfriend.

According to MPs, 49-year-old Robert McDaniel violated the order just hours after the injunction was released on January 8 by hand-sending a four-page letter to his ex’s home and texting her.

According to a police report, a few days later he sent her almost 13 SMS and called her within 24 hours.

His ex submitted a police report, but MPs could not find McDaniel.

Finally, on Thursday, McDaniel sent his ex five more text messages asking for help.

She turned to the sheriff’s office and the deputies were able to locate and arrest McDaniel. The indictment included two cases of protection order violations and a number of charges related to telephone communication / inappropriate language / harassment.

McDaniel was inducted into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.