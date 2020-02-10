MPs investigate deadly fire in RVs in Safety Harbor

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County MPs are currently investigating a fatal fire in a motor home that killed one in Safety Harbor.

According to the MPs around 6.30 p.m. On Sunday, a neighbor saw the camper on fire and called 911. Safety Harbor Fire Rescue and several other local fire brigade units came to extinguish the fire.

As soon as the fire was extinguished, the firefighters made their way into the house and found 68-year-old Donna Spradley in the bathroom of the mobile home. She was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but detectives say the house’s power has been turned off and Spradley was known to use candles to light it.

The mobile home was classified as a total loss, but the damage was contained on the property of the house.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated. MPs say that fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

LAST STORIES: