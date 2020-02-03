MPs looking for 3 runaway West Virginia children

Courtesy of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office on FB

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.V. (WFLA) – MEPs are looking for three West Virginia children after the 8, 9, and 11 year old ran away from home on Monday.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s office reported that Lucas Holmes (11), Delaney Holmes (9) and Kaylena Holmes (8) ran away from their home west of Saint Albans, West Virginia. Surveillance cameras recorded them when they left the house shortly before 3:30 p.m.

MPs said one of her parents called 911 at 4:30 a.m. when she realized they were gone.

Both girls last wore purple jackets and pajamas. The boy was wearing a blue jacket and pajamas.

The sheriff’s office has bloodhounds that track down the smells of the kids, and a West Virginia State Police helicopter helps with the search.

If you know where these kids are, you need to call 911 right away.

