MPs looking for missing, vulnerable 75-year-olds in Hernando Co.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County MPs are asking the community for help finding a missing and vulnerable 75-year-old woman.

MPs said Florence Jean Tebo was last seen by a neighbor at around 9 a.m. on Saturday when Tebo left her home on Husek Street in Masaryktown.

She drove a white 2015 Chevrolet City Express van with a Michigan license plate number DJK6100, according to MPs.

Tebo has memory problems and has no medication with him. MPs say they think she could go to Michigan. Her family said Tebo doesn’t like driving at night or staying in hotels, and may be at a rest area when she travels to Michigan.

MPs say Tebo is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Tebo or know where she is, please contact the sheriff’s office in Hernando County at 352-754-6830.

