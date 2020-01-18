MPs were charged with using a cell phone during the debates

MPs looking at their cell phones during the debates are the number one complaint received by the head of the Dutch House of Commons Khadija Arib, reports public broadcaster NOS.

Fractie van Aandacht found an average of 38% of MPs watch their phones during a debate, with occasional 90% peaks. The student collective and a trading company monitored MEPs’ phone use in 21 sessions, and these stricter rules are necessary to limit use in Parliament.

Arib said that while cell phones will stay here, she also wants MPs to be aware of the impression they are leaving.

“It’s not so much a question of how often they look at their phones, but whether they are following the debate, listening to each other and looking into each other’s eyes.” We as MPs should set an example, ”she said to NOS.

The chair said she did not want to ban the use of cell phones. ‘Documents, requests, messages all come in over the phone. This makes it an important tool for MEPs to know what is going on outside of the meeting, especially during lengthy debates. “

Last year, PvdD MP Esther Ouwehand reprimanded Prime Minister Mark Rutte for being busy with his cell phone for much of the nitrogen emissions debate. The Prime Minister admitted that it was not a “smart move”.

The public rejection of the use of mobile phones by MPs is not limited to Dutch MPs. In the UK, an (unsuccessful) petition to ban telephones was submitted to Parliament last year.

