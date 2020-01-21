MPs were shot dead at home during the Brandon dispute, MPs say

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was shot dead in a Brandon house in the house after a fight with another man on Tuesday morning, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, a man in his thirties, previously lived with a woman near Edgedale Circle and Kingsway Road. MPs said he was home on Tuesday to collect his personal belongings and got into an argument with another man who was also in his thirties and was visiting the house.

During an argument in the front yard, the second male visitor shot and killed the victim, the sheriff’s office said.

The alleged gunman stayed at the scene and called 911, the deputies said. He is currently being interviewed.

