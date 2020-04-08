‘MPW MP’ stays in the hospital ‘while watching the coronavirus

WW Finance Minister Don Harwin plans to return to Sydney after living in a vacation home on the Central Coast while officials with Sydneysiders are requesting a resignation in the community due to the crisis of spreading coronavirus.

The photos were shown of Mr Harwin at his retirement home on Wednesday afternoon at the residence of his main residence in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said he was “seriously hurt” and said “nothing was up to the rules”.

Don Harwin was also reported to be living in a hostel if officials requesting Sydneysiders to stay out of town. (In stock)

“I applied for the director of my company to the whole community,” he said.

“It’s not just about retaining the rules but it’s also about knowing the rules again. It’s in Sydney and when it’s back in Sydney.”

Ms Berejiklian said she had learned about Mr. Harwin a few days ago and “technically” did not come close to the rules as he moved to the Central Coast home before the keys were released.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said Mr Harwin would have received a $ 1,000 fine if his cut did not “cut the arrow.”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Mick Fuller have voiced their disapproval of Mr Mr. Harwin. (AAP image / Joel Carrett)

Mr. Harwin told News Corp he had been in the hospital for about three weeks and could only travel at that time to Sydney for medical attention.

The minister spoke at his house at the hospital for health reasons and added that his work-from-home work on the Central Coast is better than his small house in Sydney.