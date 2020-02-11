Mr. Bungle of Cro Mags’ Harley Flanagan for ‘Malfunction’ performance in Brooklyn (video)

MR. bungle was joined by CRO-MAGS founder Harley Flanagan on stage during the Mike PattonThe band’s concert on Monday night (February 10) at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, New York. Together they performed an energetic rendition of the CRO-MAGS classic “Malfunction”With Patton and Harley Share lead vocals.

The Brooklyn concert took place five days later MR. bungle played his first show in almost 20 years at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles, California. At both performances, the Eureka-born band performed fully as a demo in 1986 and was the first time in over 30 years that these songs were played live.

MR. bungleThe 2020 lineup consists of original members Trevor Dunn. Mike Patton and Trey Spruance, along with Scott Ian (ANTHRAX. S.O.D.) and Dave Lombardo (DEAD CROSS. SLAYER. SUICIDAL TRENDS).

If the MR. bungle the reunion was announced for the first time last year, Spruance said, “Since then Trevor hatched ‘The furious anger of the Easter Bunny v.2’ Idea a few years ago Patton. Lombardo, he and I both had an idea for this egg. Lombardo called me one day and asked me to do some guitar demos so he could learn the songs. He had the generous idea of ​​surprising the other boys that they were absolutely ready to handle the melodies. It just so happened that I was in Eureka at the time. So I visited all these riffs in the same goddamn town and in the same goddamn house where I recorded all the original guitars on this demo 33 years ago. It had to do with physically training the mania of these riffs again Dave LombardoPlease, in this environment – it only opened my head. It wasn’t long before the train of fate became too fast for either of us to jump off. “

Added Thin: “When we recorded this demo we were 16 and 17 years old and were absolutely serious about the music. At that time we lived in the flood of 80s metal and absorbed every riff and every drum fill from every well-known band from Denmark to San Francisco. The recording and playing were amateurish (except for TreyVideo game solos), but the trained composition and mind were solid. I always felt that this music held its ground and deserved to be presented in a clearer and clearer package, even if that meant 33 years later. “

said Patton: “I remember writing riffs for this cassette in my parents’ garage without heat, so I played a one-string acoustic guitar in a sleeping bag for analog heat that was pumped into a ghetto blaster. Thank goodness I had the Trevor and Trey to decode my lazy riffs into something understandable! “

commented Ian: “When Mike Open me up, my brain thought he would ask me if I wanted to come to a show, he knows that I am a HUGE bungle Fan. When I realized that he was actually going to play guitar with them, my brain broke. I was a giggling mess. Somehow I picked YES on my keyboard and the holy crap I play in MR. bungle, Seriously, it’s an honor and privilege to be with my favorite Mr. to be allowed to play. Band of all time. “

said Lombardo: “I don’t know what was in the water in Eureka, California, but it was definitely not clean. This will be a ridiculous, crazy band to play with and I am honored to have been asked to join the anger. “

The idea that Thin. Patton and Spruance The musicians don’t get lost in joining their early musical heroes.

said Thin: “They are a significant percentage of the ‘Big Four’, all of whom have had a huge impact on us. Apart from their obvious abilities and – to put it loudly – the invention of this genre – there is nothing better than having them in one Being a band If we go back to the source with this stuff, we might as well go back the WHOLE WAY. “

Added Patton: “To have Scott and Dave with us on this suicide mission is more than an honor. YOU are a big part of the reason we wrote this stuff at all, and realizing it with these Maestros over 30 years later is an absolute miracle … we can finally play this teenage nonsense properly! A total catharsis for us. “

commented Spruance: “We played at our very first show on November 30th, 1985 at Bayside Grange Hall SLAYER‘s ‘Chemical warfare’ and a S.O.D. Home page. I mean, are you kidding? We registered these guys! And now you play in our band? ”



