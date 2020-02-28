mr.-bungle-surface-to-be-back-in-the-studio-building-new-tunes

Mr. Bungle look like they might be again in the studio producing new tunes if their most current social media post is everything to go by.

The band, fronted Faith No More‘s Mike Patton, not long ago wrapped up their temporary US reunion tour and now show up to be teasing that they’re back again recording audio.

Taking to Twitter to hint that they’re tracking content, the band shared a photograph of a mixing desk with masking tape higher than the faders with the name “Scott” written on it. It’s presumably in reference to Anthrax’s Scott Ian, who performed guitar for the reunion displays.

It is unclear if Patton and co. are recording the follow-up to 1999’s ‘California’.

See the write-up down below:

pic.twitter.com/v2ImKeyCdN — MrBungle (@MrBungle) February 27, 2020

In the meantime, Religion No Far more have shared details of a British isles tour right after asserting European dates.

The San Francisco alt-rockers, who manufactured an official comeback in 2009 soon after a 10-yr hiatus, will hit the highway once more this summer. Among the the British isles dates are June 10, 2020 at Manchester’s O2 Apollo Manchester and June 16, 2020 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

The band say that inspite of reuniting for the 2020 exhibits there are no strategies for them to history new music