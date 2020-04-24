Mr. Cuomo tells McConnell about passing state bankruptcy: “I challenge you”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday that Senator Mitch McConnell’s proposal that the state could declare bankruptcy during a coronavirus pandemic is a “stupid idea.” Senate majority leaders said Wednesday that they would rather let the state government declare bankruptcy than receive more federal funding.

McConnell also suggested that the Republicans should oppose additional aid to state and local governments in a future coronavirus rescue bill. Unlike cities and municipalities, state governments cannot declare bankruptcy. However, McConnell told radio organizer Hugh Hewitt on Wednesday, “we should allow the state to take the bankruptcy route.”

“It saves some cities, and there’s no reason it wasn’t available,” he said. “In my opinion, the first choice they make is for the federal government to borrow money from future generations and send them right away. Then they don’t have to do that. I don’t agree. “

Cuomo called this idea “the least American ever, non-philanthropic statement.” The Governor said at his daily briefing on Friday that Kentucky robbed the third most out of the pot, while New York gave the state’s most money to the “federal pot.” “Senior, please give me a refund,” Kuomo said.

“I say I will pass a law that allows the state to declare bankruptcy. I have courage for you,” the governor said.

He warned that such a bill would signal a “chaos” to the market, putting the country’s economy at greater risk. “We will see how many states support you,” he said.

New York is on the “negative side of the curve” but hospitalization rates are still high

“As all evidence suggests,” Kuomo said the condition is “on the downside of the curve.” However, the governor emphasized that the virus could come back if the precautions were not maintained.

According to Kuomo, New York has fewer hospitalizations, but now 14,200 people are being treated for the virus, and about 1,300 new infections are reported every day.

“This is not great news yet,” he said. “The number of new patients admitted to the hospital, the number of new infections, has dropped slightly, but it’s basically flat, which is awkward.”

Since April 18, the daily death toll from the coronavirus in New York has not exceeded 500. The virus killed 422 people on Thursday.

“This is at an unimaginable level,” Kuomo said of the lost life. “It’s been a bit down, but it’s still catastrophic news,” he said.

. [TagsToTranslate] andrew cuomo