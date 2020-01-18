Mr. Donut receives the French treatment through his collaboration with Pierre Herme

The Mister Donut store closest to where I live promised to bring out the chain’s new collaborative donuts with French baker Pierre Herme at lunchtime. A large line had already formed a few minutes earlier – it appears that this will be the first chain-made dessert hit in 2020.

This partnership produced six chic donuts (although only four were available when I went in). Some of them are just upgraded versions of Mister Donut staple foods, including an old-fashioned Satine donut topped with a creamy cheese mousse and an orange passion fruit topping. One (183 yen after tax) has a nice sour taste, although it can take a little more of this fruity topping.

Much better – and what people expected – are the chocolate donuts. These sweets (between 237 and 248 yen after taxes) combine rich chocolate with either caramel, or orange and raspberry fruit flavors. When the latter two elements are balanced, the end result is a nice combination of sweet and tart, so it’s worth the wait.

