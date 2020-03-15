Mr GOP Cassidy proposes to use Google Big Data, AT&T, Verizon to track coronavirus cases

On Friday, in an interview with Maria Bartiromo, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), a licensed physician at Fox Business Network, said he agreed with the assessments that efforts to keep track of the coronavirus spread had failed.

However, lawmaker Lousiana argued that the technology could be monitored, which said it would have limited the spread of the virus.

“I think Dr. Fauci’s comments yesterday that the tracking system failed were correct,” he said. “But we can say what’s needed. Again, if we look at the way the virus infects, each infected person, on average, infects two and a half people (for example, two or three people). You need to be able to keep track. So, if I’m infected, go back and test everyone I’ve exposed, if you will, by the way, I’m not infected as best I know, but just imagine I’ve been, and then throw them away . “

“Ideally, you use it with big data,” Cassidy added. “You, with HIPAA protections, get big data from Google, AT&T, Verizon and know all the places I have gone. If you do that – keep track of my contacts, clean up the places I’ve been – but then the people who have been. exposed to me they can be tested and move on until you have all the corrals – this is what South Korea did, this is what Taiwan has done, frankly, this is what we should do – we need to push CDC to make it happen “.

Update (6:20 p.m. ET, 3/14/2020): Cassidy spox statement:

“I wanted to point out that the data plan that Dr. Cassidy is talking about would require intervention to maintain privacy and civil liberties. A person was positive and asked if they would allow location data to be tracked to identify where another exposure could have occurred and the patient agrees or declines. He does not suggest that the federal government mandate it. “

