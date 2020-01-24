Mr. Peanut dies in the marketing stunt

Mr. Peanut attends the 88th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2014 in New York, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai / WireImage)

The fanciest legume that has ever lived has allegedly detached itself from this mortal shell. Planters announced on Wednesday that Mr. Peanut passed away at the age of 104. (Whether a fictional peanut seller with a top hat was ever really alive or not is another existential question.)

We confirm with a heavy heart that Mr. Peanut died at the age of 104. In the last selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp

– The Peanut Estate (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

The brand announced the news on Twitter – where else? – and noticed that he “sacrificed himself to save his friends when they most needed him”. As you may have guessed, it’s just a marketing gimmick tied to an ad that airs before the Super Bowl. In the ad, Mr. Peanut, real name Bartholomew Richard Fitzgerald-Smythe, drives Wesley Snipes and Veeps Matt Walsh in a peanut-shaped car that winds over a cliff, and the three cling to a branch that is too heavy for everyone is, the nut – depending on the gentleman – lets go and falls to his death.

There is no official word on whether we can expect the brand to revive him after the Super Bowl, but you can see the ad below. Rest, Bartholomew.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UIKq9u6xUM (/ embed)

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the whole story at Vox