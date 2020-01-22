Mr. Peanut has died and his funeral is broadcast during the Super Bowl – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML2dbf516103b6a530bf9b118f107183c911%

RIP, Mr. Peanut.

The fictional character and face of Planters died tragically after he gave up his life to save others. The official Twitter of Mr. Peanut’s state confirmed the death of the nut in a statement made on Wednesday.

We confirm with great regret that Mr. Peanut died at the age of 104. In the last selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him the most. Please express your respect with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp

– The state of Mr Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

Mr Peanut’s death is part of a Super Bowl advertising campaign organized by Planters. The first announcement appeared online in a leak Tuesday, but was fully released Wednesday. It shows Mr. Peanut in the Nutmobile together with actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh.

The road trip is diverted when an animal Mr. Peanut forces inexplicably to drive down a cliff. This leads to the three hanging on the tree branch. The branch starts to break, which means that someone has to jump because all three are overweight.

Although Mr. Peanut is just crazy, he leaves the branch free. Google tells us that a peanut only weighs about 1 gram, which corresponds to 0.00220462 pounds. So releasing Mr. Peanut does not really solve the crisis in question.

Although it was a bad decision, it was Mr Peanut’s decision and he is now dead for it.

A statement from Planters says the story of this announcement will continue on Super Bowl Sunday while the company plans to issue a funeral for the dead nut.

“It is with great regret that we confirm that Mr. Peanut died at the age of 104,” said Samantha Hess, Planters brand manager at Kraft Heinz, in a statement. “He will be remembered as the legume that always brought people together for crazy adventures and having a good time. We encourage fans to tune into Mr. Funeral’s funeral. Peanut during the third quarter of the Super Bowl to celebrate his life. “

Mr. Peanut was 104 years old.