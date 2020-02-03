Mr. Peanut rose as a “Baby Nut” in Super Bowl Ad

Mr. Peanut attends the 88th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2014 in New York, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai / WireImage)

We all knew that he was by no means really dead, and after Planters killed her longtime mascot Mr. Peanut in a previous ad, he revealed during the Super Bowl that the icon with the cylinder lives on.

In the Super Bowl commercial, Wesley Snipes lauds the dandy nut at a funeral attended by other well-known sellers like Mr. Clean and the Kool Aid Man. But instead of running and screaming through the wall, the big red jug of liquid shed a tear for his fallen comrade. His tear landed on the spot where Mr. Peanut was buried, which somehow caused the legume to come back to life as … a little nut? Make dolphin noises?

There is no point in questioning the science behind it. Maybe Planters tried to ride Baby Yoda’s coattails and quickly got #babynut (a cursed hashtag if ever there was one) as a trend and also changed Mr. Peanut’s Twitter display name to “Baby Nut”.

You can watch the wonderful moment when Mr. Peanut is brought back to life.

Hello world, I’m glad to be back! I can’t believe everyone came together for me! #BabyNut pic.twitter.com/8DpCFjZzX3

– Baby Nut (@MrPeanut) February 3, 2020

