Mr. Trump wants to resume the US economy by May 1, what can he open?

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily articles on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the global business are compiled and delivered to your inbox free of charge.

As the US tackles ways to contain the coronavirus and save the economy, President Trump has announced this week that he wants to implement a “very powerful resumption plan”, perhaps before May 1.

The “restart” request is in response to the majority of state governors who have ordered most companies to shut down. However, some governors have already suggested that May 1 is too early to end the closure, causing fear of conflict between the White House and state leaders.

It also raises the question of which spaces in the country the President can or cannot open. On Monday Trump declared that the state had “full power” over when the economy could reopen — he had walked back ever since, after lawyers across the political spectrum claimed it to be unfounded. Insisted.

Deborah Pearlstein, professor of constitutional law at Cardozo University, said:

Pearlstein cited the 10th revision of the US Constitution, which reserves most powers in the state, including commercial and civil liberties. And while the federal government has the power to control interstate commerce, that power must be exercised by Congress, not the President.

Even in major federal infrastructure such as ports, airports and interstates, Pearlstein said the president has no power to unilaterally open and close.

So, what power does Trump have to “resume” the economy? He is, but they are mostly indirect and can be used to influence explicit legal things. For example, you can put political pressure on the governor through federal guidelines, and more specifically through the pulpit of bullies on TV and Twitter.

Pearlstein also said he could ask the Justice Department to sue him for not reopening his request, but he would certainly be defeated in federal court. She says she is likely to withhold equipment and federal funds from states that the president does not comply with.

But without Congress action, withholding funding for highways and medical services is illegal, Perlstein says, but he adds that Trump may still try such a tactic.

“I can imagine this president trying to withhold medical expenses in New York State, which is illegal and very annoying, but usually exists to prevent it, such as inspectors and parliamentary subpoenas. The mechanism is effectively disabled. ”

There is also power over the president’s army. Armed groups cannot be used primarily by law enforcement agencies, but the military can play an important role in transportation and other logistics. As such, the President can deploy or withhold such resources, such as Navy hospital ships or N95 mask deliveries, from the states where the Governor replied to the request for resumption.

All this means that in the coming weeks, the president will have little direct power to force the country’s business to resume. But nevertheless, he was able to use considerable soft power to pressure him to bid.

“It depends on the amount of hardballs he wants to play,” Perlstein says.

More on personal finance provided by Fortune:

-What to do if you can’t pay this month

-Stimulus checks are accumulated: how people spend money

-Failed to track your stimulus check? Errors and long waits bother IRS portal rollouts

-What you need to know about mortgage patience and skipping payments

— Everything you need to know about furlough — and what they mean to workers

-Freelancers and independent contractors can apply for the SBA Paycheck Protection Program loan. What you need to know

— Listen to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast investigating the evolving role of the CEO

. [TagsToTranslate] President Trump