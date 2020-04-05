Mr White has been named as the victim of extortion in the indictment

UFC President Dana White was named as the victim of a 2015 bullying case in a lawsuit filed by the man convicted of the crime, according to multiple reports Saturday.

The lawsuit, filed late Friday in the Clark County (Nevada) District Court, was brought by Las Vegas resident Ernesto Joshua Ramos, who pleaded guilty in 2015 to trying $ 200,000 in exchange for a sex tape that allegedly shows to White. Ramos spent 366 days in federal prison following his conviction.

In a statement on Saturday, White denied the suit claims, which names UFC company Zuffa.

“I just learned that a bulls – lawsuit was filed against me yesterday,” the statement read. “This guy went to federal prison for trying to kill me more than five years ago. Now he’s hired a lawyer who is also a convicted criminal, and he’s trying to kill me $ 10 million again.” “He didn’t get any money from me last time and he can’t get me money this time. I’m looking forward to leaving the court quickly so I can get rid of these scumbags forever.”

After a gag order retained White’s name and initials from appearing in the thriller case documentation, Ramos is expected to pay to keep White’s name from being made public after the lawsuit, according to the lawsuit. The indictment alleges that White used “abominable, oppressive” actions to “induce Ramos to plead guilty” in 2015, and then withdrew an agreement to pay Ramos $ 450,000 in a non-disclosure agreement in April 2016.

According to the suit, Ramos’s live-in girlfriend – a dancer at a strip club in Las Vegas – shot himself and White was having sex without White in a hotel room in Brazil in October of 2014.

Ramos was arrested by FBI agents in January of 2015, and the government said it had a video showing the exchange of money between White and Ramos.

Ramos attempted to retract his guilty plea in June of 2016 but denied his request. He needs to turn on any copies of the video before being penalized.

-Remove Level Media