Mrs. 007 excluded from James Bond producer

James Bro producer Barbara Broccoli poured cold water over the idea that the puzzling spy should be played by a woman.

However, it could be played by an actor who is not white, she said as speculation about who will fill Ian Fleming’s charismatic spy’s shoes next continues to grow.

“No Time to Die”, released in April, is Daniel Craig’s last appearance in 007.

The producer Broccoli told Variety that changing the gender of the icon would do poorly to women.

“He can be of any color, but he’s male,” she said. “I think we should create new characters for women – strong female characters.”

While the audience demands more diversity in films, the filmmaker, the daughter of the original 007 producer Albert R. Broccoli, is not particularly interested in taking a male character and letting a woman play it.

“I think women are a lot more interesting than that,” she added.

Who will take over Bond next is controversial.

An actor suggested for the role is Idris Elba, who previously insisted that a black 007 should only be based on merit if it is introduced.

“James Bond is a hugely sought-after, legendary and beloved person who takes the audience on this great escape journey,” Elba told Vanity Fair magazine last year.

He said that he would accept the offer to play the legendary spy if asked, adding, “But it’s not something I have expressed like, yes, I want to be the black James Bond.”

“No Time to Die” is Craig’s fifth 007 film, in which Oscar winner Rami Malek takes on the role of villain.

Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux and Jeffrey Wright will return to the 25th film in the popular film series.