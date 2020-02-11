Mrs. America Teaser: It’s time for women to get up

FX has released a new teaser for the upcoming ensemble drama Mrs. America, premiering as part of the new partnership between the network and the Hulu streaming service, teasing a struggle of epic proportions between the women’s liberation movement and Phyllis Schlafly. The teaser can be viewed in the player below!

Mrs. America I’ll tell the real story of the rise of feminism through the eyes of Schlafly, who led the backlash against the work of second wave feminists like Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug and Jill Ruckelshaus. Schlafly campaigned against the adoption of the ERA and against the legalization of abortion and the gay rights movement. The series examines how one of the toughest battlefields in the cultural wars of the 1970s helped to create the moral majority forever changed our political landscape.

The limited series will be awarded to Oscar winner Cate Blanchett (Blue jasmine) as a conservative radical Phyllis Schlafly together with Sarah Paulson (Glass), The third collaboration between Paulson and Blanchett after Carol and Ocean’s 8, Rose Byrne (neighbours) as Gloria Steinem, James Marsden (Westworld) as Phil Crane, Uzo Aduba (Orange is the new black) as Shirley Chisholm, Elizabeth Banks (Charlie’s angel) as Jill Ruckelshaus and Niecy Nash as Flo Kennedy.

The Mrs. America Cast also includes John Slattery (mad Men) as Fred Schlafly, Margo Martindale (The American) as Bella trigger, Ari Graynor (I’m dying up here) as Brenda Feigen-Fasteau, Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock) as Rosemary Thomson, Tracey Ullman (The Tracey Ullman Show) as Betty Friedan, Jeanne Tripplehorn (Criminal thoughts) as Eleanor Schlafly and Kayli Carter (godless) as Pamela.

Mrs. America will tell the modern history of the women’s movement and comes from the Emmy award winner Dahvi Waller (mad Men. Stop and catch fire) for FX productions. Captain Marvel The directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will act as executive producers and stage the first two episodes. The series received an order for nine episodes and is produced by Waller, Blanchett, Stacey Sher and Coco Francini.

The series premiered in Hulu on April 15.