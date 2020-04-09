Mrs. America’s Criticism of the 1970s Feminism-and Anti-Feminism

You write to The Angry Man, and I remember what you heard [“Beautiful Girls”] in which Peggy was confronted with women’s liberation at this time. Do your work for Mad Men contribute to your exploration of this history? America?

I learned a lot from living in the author’s room. The way Matt [Weiner] goes through the story, the way he walks the character. Of course fiction and this are based on real events, but the way it works with the expertise of historical events and the derivation of the movie that I have clearly been doing it for all my projects. I think he found a way to break our expectations of the time — you know, before Mad Man, people thought that the 1960s were just what happened in the ’60s, and that burns. Likewise, I always think of the ’70s as a bell bottom and face and no accidents. Phyllis Schlafly and his followers are not something I think of. So I love subverting and changing how we think about the time frame.

1970 feminism and the ERA are not a topic that has gained a lot of people’s attention in cultural terms. When did you first announce it, and what was the elevator pitch to FX?

We named her in 2015 as a different way to the 70s and the female movement, from the point of view of the villain – the repeal of the Justice League. And they got away. I wrote a copy of the 2016 election results, and then, I remember thinking, Oh, this movie needs to change. It’s not about Equal Rights – it’s bigger than that. In many ways, you can see the series as a historical story for contemporary culture. You can see how all the bugs happened. This is the stand of religious law. That’s not in the stereotype-that everyone left the polls in the 2016 election. Initially it was: it wouldn’t be unusual to tell the story of a famous person thing against violence when we have a female president? [Laughing slowly]

Ten years ago, this movie would never have been greener, since partners thought no one would want to be involved in this topic. Is the playground a better place for women to build?

I think there will be many opportunities. Like you said, this has never been greener than in years past, and now it is. And to get to write a character set in a game that aces the Bechdel Test really gives me hope. That being said, one of the best lessons I get from working on the series is we haven’t done as far as we think we are. The abuse just got a little more insidious and less overt.

Now, it is both inaccurate and outdated. Roe v. Wade – which was decided at the time of Mrs. America — is in danger of reversing.

Having worked in sections two and three where Gloria pushed for abortion rights, one of the essays we received [from staff] was: how viewers are feeling. affect the stakes of it? In a few months, literally, I was like: I thought it was going to work out, unfortunately.

Uzo Aduba in Mrs. America.

