“MS Dhoni is a master at it”: Justin Langer on what Australia needs in cricket – cricket

Australia head coach Justin Langer hopes his side will find the best player in the near future, like former India captain MS Dhoni, in limited speed format. Langer made this comment before the ODI series against Australia and New Zealand and is scheduled to begin on 13 March. According to Langer, this series gives the Australian the opportunity to look at a bat who could play the role of ‘finisher’.

“In the past, we have been fortunate to have Mike Hussey or Michael Bevan who are masters at it. MS Dhoni is a master at it, Jos Buttler was great for it in England,” the ICC quoted Langer.

“What I’ve learned is that everyone in the world is looking for him,” he added.

Australia have failed miserably in the series against South Africa where they lost the series 3-0 and the head coach now wants his side to seize opportunities and solidify their place in the upcoming series against New Zealand.

“So that’s a role that needs to be captured. No one has absolutely secured it at this stage, right? But there are good opportunities for someone to do it,” Langer said.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke, however, has given up on the moment of the upcoming Australian ODI series against New Zealand, saying he would be surprised if anyone shows up for the games.

“Absolute cricket players,” he said at Big Sports Breakfast. “To be honest, I can’t believe it. I’m a fan of cricket going back and forth, but who made the decision to put these three ODIs on is the beach season.

“The cricket season is over. What a great way to end this with women winning the World Cup.

“I’ll be very surprised if anyone shows up to watch those matches.

“We play too much. We don’t need it. It can only be for the money. I’m not even sure who makes the money. TV rights? How many people fit in?”

