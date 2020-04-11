MS Dhoni spends ‘lawn time’ at home in the middle of lock-up – cricket

As the entire sports world is shut down by the new coronavirus, several players are releasing updates on their self-isolation activities to keep fans engaged. Under normal circumstances, cricketers would be preparing for the Indian Premier League, but COVID-19 has scrapped all those plans. Currently, cricketers are finding ways to stay fit while locked into their homes in the hope that life will return to normal.

While other cricketers post videos of their workout routines, former Indian captain and CSK skipper MS Dhoni is seen mowing his lawn. CSK posted on Twitter a picture of ‘Thala’ mowing his lawn at his farm in Ranchi.

“Lawn time, you don’t see! #Thala #WhistlePodu,” Chennai’s Super King Twitter handle captioned the post. The picture was originally shared by Dhoni’s wife Sakshi on her Instagram account.

MS Dhoni has not played competitive cricket since the semi-final game against New Zealand last year. Dhoni was to be captain of the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020, before being sacked.

Recently, former Indian fast bowler Ashish Nehra spoke about the rise of Dhoni. It is believed that MS Dhoni heralded his arrival on the international scene after a rather troubled start when he smashed his first century against Pakistan in Visakhapatnam. The former Indian captain scored his first international exactly 15 years ago in an ODI against Pakistan in Visakhapatnam. He smashed 148 of 123 balls, and Nehra’s four runs later in the match helped India score 58 runs.

According to Nehra, this attack gave the management confidence that India had found a good bat at the moment when they wanted to relieve Rahul Dravid of his duties.

“This trap has led the team to believe that we too can have a prolific bat,” Nehra told the Times of India. “Dhoni did not have a great time in his opening matches. But when a self-confident man like him gets a chance and makes money, then it’s hard to pull him back.

“An unwavering confidence is Dhoni’s strength. That allegation was such that he tasted blood and longed for more. He hardly ever fought at No. 3 after that arrival, but he made a statement that day. We lost all four games in that series, but we discovered Dhoni. “

