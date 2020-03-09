“MS Dhoni will only be recalculated if …”: Renewed Election Committee on MS Dhoni’s future – cricket

The addition of two new members, including the chairman, to the national election board has not changed the council’s position on MS Dhoni, who will “have to appear” in the upcoming IPL to be considered for the T20 World Cup selection, a top BCCI official told PTI.

The Sunil Joshi-led selection committee first met in Ahmedabad on Sunday to select a rather “direct” squad for three ODIs against South Africa, starting in Dharamsala on March 12.

Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan are back in the side again.

Joshi’s predecessor MSK Prasad made it clear that the team had left Dhoni and had to play first in order to be considered for selection.

Dhoni, who did not play after the World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand in July, will make his highly anticipated return in the IPL on March 29.

“It was a very simple election meeting, and since Dhoni was obviously not in the clearing this time (for the South African series), there was no formal talk about his future,” a BCCI source told PTI.

“He will only return to the billing if he has a good IPL. And why just him, there are so many older and younger players who will play in the IPL. If they do well, they should be considered. So, you might see sudden inclusions.” He said.

The T20 World Cup will be played in Australia in October-November, and the games India plays after the IPL leading up to the mega event will also be a factor in the team’s final selection.

“But the impact in the IPL could be major,” the source added.

Head coach Ravi Shastri also hinted that Dhoni could return after a good IPL, but his future is still intensely speculated as he has not played the game for more than seven months.

As his successor apparently Rishabh Pant did not set the world on fire and K L Rahul grew up into a full-time bat, Dhoni’s return cannot be ruled out.

His countless fans will finally see him in action when he leads the Chennai Super Kings on March 29 against defending champion Mumbai Indians in the IPL opener at Wankhede Stadium.

