Ms. Organ is the best pub in Washington DC

Are you offended by this mural?

Tim Sloane / AFP / Getty

If you stroll through Adams Morgan this afternoon – still the funniest area of ​​DC, whether it’s a noble or not – you might be seduced by the architecture. Colorful row houses extend over three floors, some of which are covered with pointed roofs and others show the unique street art under which the neighborhood has become known. Or maybe you are attracted by the many trendy shops, such as the streetwear-oriented Commonwealth or Meeps for Vintage.

Visit it at night and it’s a completely different scene: you avoid a crowd of bartenders, while the sound of jazz music flows from Columbia Station and pancakes and bacon blow through the doors of DINER late into the night.

Adams Morgan is also home to some of the most famous dives in DC, unique in their patronage and crazy in equipment. Dan’s Cafe is your place if you like to inject spice bottles filled with whiskey or vodka into your friend’s mouth. Those who often play bedrock billiards are plentiful for the retro digs and games. Then there is Madam’s Organ, the quirky dive that many see as a synonym for the atmosphere of the neighborhood itself, and not just because the name is a clear play on it.

Madam’s organ is what you call a DC institution. Playboy once called it one of his favorite bars in America, and its facade is hard to miss with a glowing neon sign that says “SORRY, WE’RE OPEN” on the side of the building.

With fiery red hair and breasts that bear the name and details of the bar, even Washington residents who have never entered Madam’s organ will learn about this mural, for which the owner Bill Duggan was accused by the city.

“The Madam’s Organ Mural, a landmark of Adams Morgan, is under fire from people who fundamentally dislike the large rib cage,” says their website. “Officially, it turned out that it is a piece of art that is not offensive. Those who would try to change your world according to their wishes attack this from a different perspective and say that the mural is actually a sign and therefore violates the sign regulations. “

The city are now allegedly trying to get the bar to remove the wording from the mural. You can even go to the artist’s website to see what the sign would look like without a logo, which describes the bar as a movement that only highlights the artist’s healthy talent. “Ask us at the bar how you can help support your breasts,” the website asks.

Duggan never had a problem making peace about the city’s attempted fines, like in 2015, when the bar was fined $ 500 for having an open window, supposedly the first legal thing, that the company had met in its 20-year history. Duggan testified in an ABRA hearing that it was actually a band member who played a set that evening and opened the window for a short time. “He opened the window to [a] tumble out,” says Duggan. “He opened it for five minutes, then the inspector showed up.”

Aside from all legal issues, Madam’s organ is a great place to listen to live music. Many memories of shameful nights are awakened on four floors, and inflammatory live blues, rock and bluegrass shows take place every night. For those who like it a little quieter, there is still plenty to enjoy. When you enter the first floor, you will encounter a sometimes slippery, sometimes extremely cool bar dance scene with a unique decoration: taxidermy animals and bizarre paintings.

You can also join Drunkeoke nights if you really need to let go. Those who are tired after the third round of “Living on a Prayer” can request that each drink be refilled with a dash of Red Bull to different flavors, and the year-round roof terrace is a great place for smoke or a breather.

Honestly, we have barely scanned the surface of the incredible madness that is Madam’s organ – you should just be there to experience it for yourself. Even more famous is the owner himself, who goes to the beach with disadvantaged children every year and was once almost killed by a Salvadoran killer.

All we know is that the establishment is now much better than its original use as the original Toy’s ‘R’ Us as a sip of whiskey, blues belt.