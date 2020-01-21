Ms. Tase’s husband after finding him with another woman at the night club

by: KFDX / KJTL employee, Nexstar

Posted: January 21, 2020 / 1:58 PM EST / Updated: January 21, 2020 / 1:58 PM EST

Trib-wire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX / KJTL) – A woman from Wichita Falls was accused of insulting her husband after the police searched him and found him in a nightclub with his girlfriend.

The 24-year-old Irlanda Parra was charged with assault in the family.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, the victim called the police at Jefes Restaurant on Southwest Parkway, which the police said is a weekend nightclub.

He said Parra was his child’s mother and she was armed with a taser in the parking lot.

Officers said when they arrived several people were arguing and a gold car was trying to get out.

A police officer stopped the Parra-driven car and told them that she had come to pick up her husband and that his girlfriend and friends had tried to skip her.

She said that was when she pulled out the taser and pointed to the friend and her friends.

Officers said Parra first said her husband called her to pick him up, but later a friend changed it, telling her that her husband had been to the club with another woman and that she went there to look after them to deliver.

Police said the man told them he wanted to go with his girlfriend when Parra arrived and blocked his vehicle.

He said she got out of her car and tried to sentence him and his girlfriend and showed reddening to the officers, where he said he was sentenced on his hand.

Witnesses told the police that they had seen Parra try to track down several people on the property.

The man said another person could disarm Parra and the taser was found near their car.

Court records show that Parra received a protection order last October against a man who harassed and threatened her for seeking maintenance.

She said he went to the pub every weekend, got drunk, and then came to her home at any time to threaten her. She said he once broke the windows out of her car with a bat.

