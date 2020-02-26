[MSNBC Contributor: Persons ‘Afraid’ of Sanders, Warren Audio ‘More At ease With a White Nationalist’ in WH]

MSNBC contributor Eddie Glaude Jr. currently went off on everyone nervous plenty of about a Sen. Bernie Sanders or Sen. Elizabeth Warren nomination that they would virtually somewhat let Donald Trump keep in business for 4 additional years.

As the panel Wednesday discussed Michael Bloomberg’s discussion overall performance and his status in the field, Glaude explained that the former mayor confirmed he was “out of his depth” chatting about overseas plan, like his remarks on the Center East.

He reported Bloomberg will not be the “savior” right before heading on to slam fears of a a lot more progressive nominee:

“You have people who are so fearful of Bernie Sanders, so fearful of Elizabeth Warren, so scared of the progressives, and they are keen to say that if the Democratic party nominates a progressive, rather of someone like Bloomberg or someone like Pete Buttigieg, they’re gonna give the presidency back again to Donald Trump, he’s gonna have a 2nd expression. And what they are indicating to me in that instant is that they are a lot more cozy with a white nationalist in the White House than they are with Medicare for All, that they’re extra comfortable with a presidency that is material with placing infants in cages than they are in conversing about a dwelling wage.”

Glaude didn’t call everyone out by identify but not long ago bought into a clash with Steve Schmidt alongside similar strains, arguing, “If Donald Trump is the emergency you say he is, and the Democratic Party puts ahead Bernie Sanders, and you inform me that you can’t vote for him, then it looks to me that Donald Trump is not the crisis that you say he is.”

