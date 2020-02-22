[MSNBC Nevada Caucus Report: ‘Too Early to Call,’ But Sanders Retains ‘Significant Lead’]

MSNBC’s Brian Williams opened protection on the 2020 Democratic Caucus in Nevada with an early forecast that Senator Bernie Sanders has a dramatic direct in the initial tallies.

On Saturday, Williams said it was “too early to simply call,” even as he introduced that MSNBC’s initial “characterization” of the caucus success exhibit Sanders “has a significant direct in the original choice outcomes dependent on early entrance polls.”

“That is our early dedication: as well early to simply call, but, Bernie Sanders, we feel, has taken a major guide in early entrance polling,” Williams elaborated.

To even further elaborate, Williams had Steve Kornacki broke down the entrance polls. Kornacki highlighted how all of the leading candidates have secured double digits amid older voters who voted early, but amongst younger voters, Sanders experienced a commanding guide amid his rivals.

