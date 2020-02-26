[MSNBC Reportedly Benched Jason Johnson Immediately after Controversial Remarks About Bernie Sanders]

MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson has not been on air given that he made controversial remarks about Bernie Sanders supporters and marketing campaign staffers. In accordance to The Daily Beast, he’s been benched by the community.

“I do locate it intriguing that some racist, liberal whites feel to appreciate them some Bernie Sanders,” Johnson said on Sirius XM’s The Karen Hunter Present radio exhibit previous week. “He cares absolutely nothing for intersectionality. I really don’t care how lots of individuals from the island of misfit black women you toss out there to protect you.”

The remark sparked criticism from Briahna Joy Gray, the countrywide press secretary for Sanders’s campaign, who named out Johnson for “open racism and sexism.”

I hope we can have political disputes devoid of participating in open up racism and sexism. This misogynoir is disappointing, but not shocking from @DrJasonJohnson. I hope we can all really encourage each and every other to be far better. #BernieBeatsTrump #BloombergIsAnOligarch https://t.co/DNBdbtjwMH — Briahna Pleasure Grey (@briebriejoy) February 21, 2020

Johnson has been notably absent from MSNBC, right after showing up on much of the network’s the latest coverage of the Democratic primaries.

His most latest appearance on MSNBC was all through a February 21st broadcast of The Very last Phrase, which aired prior to his job interview on The Karen Hunter Demonstrate.