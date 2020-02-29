[msnbc’s-chris-matthews-mistakes-tim-scott-for-graham’s-black-challenger]

MSNBC host Chris Matthews has genuinely been on a roll lately.

As he was interviewing Jaime Harrison, a Democratic candidate who seeks to unseat Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), on Friday evening, Matthews saw reside footage of Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) with Graham at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in South Carolina and in some way thought the guy he was speaking to in genuine time was the similar man or woman he was looking at at that rally.

“Jaime, I see you subsequent to the guy you’re heading to defeat suitable there, maybe, possibly, perhaps, Lindsey Graham,” Matthews mentioned to Harrison, who was staying interviewed remotely.

“That’s Tim Scott,” Trymaine Lee, an MSNBC reporter, explained to the host.

“Jaime?” Matthews requested confusedly, prompting MSNBC contributor Adrienne Elrod to appropriate him once more.

“Who’s that?” Matthews inquired just before lastly catching on when he was explained to for the third time that the male he was viewing was Scott.

“Oh, it’s the other senator, Tim Scott,” the host reported. “What am I declaring? Massive blunder.”

He then apologized to Harrison, indicating “Mistaken identification, sir, sorry.”

Matthews’ questionable conduct has been on full screen in the latest days On Tuesday, he interrogated 2020 prospect Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for believing the female who accused 2020 rival Michael Bloomberg of telling her to get an abortion when she was his worker.

“I just want to make guaranteed you’re clear about this: You’re confident of your accusation?” Matthews questioned Warren for the fifth time, evidently siding with Bloomberg, who has denied creating the remark.

A number of days following the interview with Warren, GQ Journal author Laura Bassett unveiled that Chris Matthews was the unnamed “famous broadcast journalist” at the center of her 2017 HuffPost column on how stated journalist had sexually harassed her appropriate right before he was about to job interview her on air.

In her most up-to-date column, Bassett cited Matthews’ skeptical mind-set towards the female employee’s allegation as the cause for exposing him as her harasser.

“There was no purpose for him to harp on its veracity, besides, maybe, that he himself has produced so lots of sexist responses in excess of the decades that he has a vested fascination in Bloomberg remaining enable off the hook,” Bassett wrote.

And last week, Matthews as opposed Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) big win in the Nevada caucus to the Nazis’ takeover of France for the duration of Globe War II, for which the host apologized on Monday.

Look at Matthews’ job interview with Harrison under: