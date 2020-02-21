[MSNBC’s Jason Johnson Says ‘Racist Liberal Whites’ Appreciate Bernie Sanders, Phone calls Out Staffers as ‘Island of Misfit Black Girls’]

MSNBC contributor and editor at The Root Dr. Jason Johnson blasted Senator Bernie Sanders by contacting out “racist, liberal whites” that assist him, adding that the candidate searching for the Democratic nomination to consider on President Donald Trump cares “nothing for intersectionality.”

Johnson created the remarks directed at Sanders supporters and his staffers on The Karen Hunter Exhibit on Sirius XM.

“I do find it fascinating that some racist, liberal whites appear to really like them some Bernie Sanders,” Johnson mentioned on the radio display.

Johnson then included, “He cares nothing for intersectionality. I really do not care how numerous individuals from the island of misfit black women you toss out there to protect you.”

“Racist, liberal whites seem to be to love them some Bernie Sanders. He cares absolutely nothing for intersectionality. I do not treatment how many people today from the island of misfit Black ladies you throw out there to protect you.”@DrJasonJohnson on Bernie’s workers & supporters. MSNBC must sever ties. pic.twitter.com/abxZKsFhaA — Samuel D. Finkelstein II (@Terminate_SAM) February 21, 2020

National Push Secretary for Sanders’ marketing campaign Briahna Pleasure Grey fired back at Johnson’s remarks billing them as participating in “open racism and sexism.”