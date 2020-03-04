[MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki Stunned by Joe Biden’s Tremendous Tuesday Achievements: ‘This is Shocking’]

For the duration of an evaluation of the delegate wins on Tremendous Tuesday, MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki was clearly taken aback by Joe Biden’s success.

When evaluating the previous vice president’s delegate haul to predictions built prior to the main working day, Kornacki said, “If it had been a 7 days ago and you reported at this hour it was heading to be Joe Biden 167, Sanders 106 — I know Sanders has California coming, I know there is a good deal to come, and Texas — but this is shocking in just the span of a 7 days.”

“I just want to consider a person stage back again and give you a even larger photograph seem at the delegates that are coming into perspective right now,” he ongoing. “We are viewing Joe Biden roll up landslide numbers in the Southeast.”

“In North Carolina, by the way, it’s the same day vote coming in, his lead has presently long gone from six to twelve statewide… and what it means is there is the probable here… for Biden to net above Sanders.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders has had a consistently amazing showing in polls prior to Tremendous Tuesday, detailing Kornacki’s shock at the existing delegate figures.

Biden has picked up seven states in on Tremendous Tuesday so considerably, according to projections. Sanders has received 3. Texas and California, the two most significant states, remain uncalled.

Biden can thank some modern gatherings for his momentum: A resounding win in South Carolina, and the subsequent endorsements from fellow moderates and previous presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.

Check out over.