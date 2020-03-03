[msnbc’s-steve-kornacki-visibly-surprised-by-chris-matthews’-abrupt-departure]

MSNBC correspondent Steve Kornacki was left shocked by now-previous colleague Chris Matthews’ sudden resignation on Monday night time.

“That was a good deal to take in just now, I’m guaranteed, and I’m sure you’re even now absorbing that and I am far too,” Kornacki mentioned instantly after the professional break that followed Matthews’ announcement.

The reporter praised Matthews as “a giant” and “a legend.”

“It’s been an honor for me to work with him, to sit in here on occasion,” Kornacki stated. “And I know how substantially you meant to him and I know how much he meant to you, and I assume you’re going to miss him and I know I’m going to.”

Matthews declared his resignation at the incredibly beginning of his method, “Hardball,” on Monday immediately after he was slammed for his belligerent interview with 2020 presidential applicant Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) previous 7 days on the subject of Michael Bloomberg’s alleged misogynistic responses. Quite a few times right after the interview, GQ Journal writer Laura Bassett wrote a column on the sexist remarks Matthews experienced produced to her and other women.

As he was issuing his goodbye, Matthews apologized for generating the remarks.

“Compliments on a woman’s visual appeal that some men, which include me, could possibly have when improperly assumed have been ok were never alright,” the host said. “Not then and certainly not currently, and for generating this sort of opinions in the previous, I’m sorry.”

Watch Kornaki beneath: