[MSNBC’s Steve Schmidt Slams Bernie’s ‘Grievance Message’: If There Is an Establishment, He’s Aspect of It]

MSNBC’s Steve Schmidt — a previous Republican strategist — has repeatedly expressed alarm about a Bernie Sanders nomination guaranteeing President Donald Trump a 2nd term.

Schmidt explained to Nicolle Wallace Tuesday that if the nominee is Joe Biden, the election comes down to “good guy vs undesirable gentleman.”

He expressed hope that Democratic voters are now “taking incredibly severely the existential great importance of this election and placing any person into the nomination that could defeat Donald Trump.”

Schmidt said Sanders’ message is “so reminiscent of Trump’s message,” citing the Sanders-Trump crossover observed in 2016 and including, “It’s a grievance concept, it’s an anger information.”

He also accused Sanders of becoming part of the institution he decries, stating, “With regard to institution, absolutely if there is a person, Bernie Sanders is a part of it. He’s a multimillionaire… who owns a few homes and serves in the United States Senate.”

“Trying to tear down the institutions has been the perform of 1 occasion and the Trumpist motion, and to reciprocate it on the Democratic bash — I feel there is a whole lot of angst likely on proper now, and I think that points out the volatility,” he included.

You can view previously mentioned, by means of MSNBC.