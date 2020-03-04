mt.-juliet’s-boys-basketball-group-reaches-area-championship-several-hours-following-wilson-county-strike-by-tornado

Near Drone footage demonstrates an aerial shot of problems in North Nashville right after this morning’s tornado. Nashville Tennessean

The working day started off with unidentified for the Mt. Juliet boys basketball program.

Mentor Troy Allen failed to know if he could exit the Mt. Juliet subdivision he lives in following an early Tuesday morning twister ruined pieces of East Nashville, Donelson as effectively as pieces of Wilson and Putnam County.

At least 24 people died in the tornadoes.

His group was risk-free the tornado experienced missed their homes. But they had buddies affected by it.

Allen did not know if his Bears would perform a substantial school basketball area semifinal sport Tuesday, or if it required to.

But they made a decision to enjoy. Mt. Juliet defeat Clarksville 70-39 in a Region five-AAA semifinal at Springfield.

“Our children required to participate in this video game in spite of what’s took place,” Allen reported. “I consider they just wanted to play it for the Mt. Juliet local community, for their mates and their friends’ people.

“It really is been a authentic tough day for all people included.”

West Wilson Elementary Faculty in Wilson County was destroyed by the tornado.

At the time Allen uncovered a way out of his subdivision, he mentioned he selected not to vacation about Mt. Juliet to seem at the hurt. He did not want to.

“I never want to see that,” Allen explained. “That is also a lot, and I desired to continue to be out of the way of the unexpected emergency personnel and individuals who are serving to clean up up.”

Allen and Clarksville coach Ted Young talked about the risk of postponing their location semifinal recreation until eventually Wednesday and make it possible for the next semifinal in between Clarksville Northeast and Station Camp to be played.

“I talked with my men and they required to participate in,” Allen said. “We required to honor the individuals that have been affected and make them happy.

“The other location event coaches were excellent with whatsoever we made the decision, so we performed.”

3 Nashville-area region tournaments ended up postponed. Metro Nashville athletic director Roosevelt Sanders mentioned a choice was designed to postpone the Location 5-AA match at Maplewood and Location 6-AAA match at Overton by a single day. Boys semifinals will be performed on Wednesday.

The Area 4-AA tournament in Cookeville was also pushed back a working day. The boys semifinals will be played Wednesday at Watertown and the girls championship will be played Thursday at Tennessee Tech.

Upperman girls coach Dana McWilliams claimed both the school’s boys and girls courses had players directly afflicted by the tornadoes. Two customers of the women workforce had households severely damaged or ruined. And 1 member of the boys crew had his home seriously weakened

Oakland boys basketball coach Troy Bond woke up around 1 a.m. Tuesday when sirens went off close to his dwelling in Lebanon.

“We took go over in our basement,” Bond stated. “You could listen to the wind, it sounded like a coach.

“We were fortunate to be on the exterior (of it). But person, it was frightening. We’re blessed, totally. It is really devastating how it hit Lebanon and Mt. Juliet even more durable, and Putnam County. You don’t assume of just about anything like this going on in March.”

