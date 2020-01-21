Mt. La Crosse is booming on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 / 10:34 AM CST / Updated: January 21, 2020 / 10:34 AM CST

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a holiday that is celebrated by the USA and that also brings many skiers to the slopes.

Mt. La Crosse is in its 60th season and has grown from a single A-Frame to 19 runs now.

They say that this day is usually particularly busy for them when the weather permits.

“It’s a day for both children and adults,” said Darcie Breidel, Mt. La Crosse general manager. “They know they’ll have this day off, but it’s not enough vacation to go anywhere, so it’s the perfect place to come.” You don’t have to leave your hometown to have fun on a day off. “

The resort opened its lift early for the holiday and saw a mix of members and newbies ready to get on their skis and snowboards.

“[We expect] more than 5-600 people, could be more,” said Breidel. “We’re just getting started, we’ve been busy all morning, and in such conditions, we expect things to go on all day.”

The mixture of snow last weekend and sunshine on Monday ensures great skiing conditions, according to the mountain. La Crosse.

To expect so many skiers for the vacation, a bit more preparation for the mountain was required. La Crosse employees.

“We plan to be busy that day. We have a lot of employees, ”said Breidel. “We know that our rental business will be full, we sell out lessons. People want to come out and learn how it is today.”

The mount has now opened 11 of its 19 runs, the others need a little more powder.

This year, according to the resort, it was a snow battle.

“We had a nice early start and then it got warm for a while. The last few days have been fantastic for snowmaking and we were very happy about it, ”said Breidel. “We really worked on opening the steps. We had crews all night that snowed 24 hours a day.”

Mt. La Crosse is planning a 60th anniversary party on February 29 with more details.