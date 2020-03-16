Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park suspends functions

Coronavirus pandemic forces area ski and snowboard park to cease operations

Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park suspended all operations indefinitely Monday as worry grows above the novel coronavirus in Washington State.

The park made a decision to cease all functions shortly right after Gov. Jay Inslee announced a statewide shutdown Monday afternoon of restaurants, bars, entertainment facilities, and recreational facilities. The ban is as a result of the finish of March, but could be further more extended into April.

Mt. Spokane’s last working day of the time was at first scheduled for Sunday, April 12.

The basic safety of our attendees and personnel is of utmost importance. Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park has elected to suspend all operations commencing Monday, March 16th. These are really hard situations for the country as a total and we appreciate your knowledge and adaptability.

Our business office will be out there via telephone and e-mail starting Wednesday, March 18, to handle any thoughts. We respectfully ask that you do not travel to the mountain with out scheduling with us 1st.

We actually take pleasure in your tolerance and understanding as we transfer through this challenge jointly.

