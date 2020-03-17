MTV, Comedy Central & Additional Start Social Distancing Campaign #AloneTogether

MTV, Comedy Central & More Start Social Distancing Marketing campaign #AloneTogether

ViacomCBS Leisure and Youth Brands are teaming up to increase recognition about social distancing in a new countrywide marketing campaign for #AloneTogether, according to Deadline. You can check out out the newly launched PSA under!

MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Community, CMT, and VH1 have teamed up with Ad Council for the campaign that was place together to advertise protection and unity. The purpose is to make the most of the social and talent-led campaign in order to teach audiences on the relevance of social distancing and driving unity as a result of enjoyment. This involves “a emphasis on mental health” getting a “vital aspect of the energy, underscoring that social distancing does not indicate social isolation.”

Some of the famous people using part in the #AloneTogether marketing campaign contain people today from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Schitt’s Creek, Jersey Shore Holiday vacation, and Black Ink Crew. Late-night time hosts Trevor Noah and David Spade are also featured.

The campaign will be shared amongst the celebrities’ collective half-billion-in addition social media followers and will also be customized and supported by extra networks and brands these types of as Nickelodeon, Bet, CBS, CBS All Accessibility, Awesomeness, Pluto Tv set, and Showtime.

ComingSoon.internet endorses all visitors comply with CDC pointers and remain as isolated as feasible through this urgent time.