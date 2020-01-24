MTV UK works with Global’s Dax to create podcast series based on its top shows

MTV UK entered the podcast market for the first time after entering into a partnership with Global’s Digital Ad Exchange Dax, which will make it an ad sales and distribution partner for the audio series.

Based on popular MTV features such as Celebrity Ex on the Beach and Geordie Shore, each episode is distributed via Dax’s content management platform through global players, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and TuneIn.

Arran Tindall, Chief Commercial Officer, EVP, Advertising and Content Distribution for ViacomCBS Networks International, said: “By partnering with Global, we can use Dax, through their digital ad exchange, to access their international network of audio publisher brands and advanced advertising capabilities this area, which enable us to reach listeners all over the world on all relevant platforms. “

Ollie Deane, Director of Commercial Digital at Global, added: “Podcasts create the context in which brands can connect one-to-one with a hard-to-reach audience. With the demand for spoken word content higher than ever, MTV’s first steps in podcasting are an exciting undertaking for advertisers. “

A total of five podcasts, each with 12 episodes, are broadcast weekly after the linear premiere of each episode, starting with Celebrity Ex on the Beach: The podcast with four further episodes later in the year.

Dax changed its name from Digital Audio Exchange to Digital Ad Exchange last week to see how the platform is now also hosting inventory for outdoor advertising.

