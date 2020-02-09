MU-Gymnastics creates consistency, but falls behind Alabama | back National Sport

Constance wanted to see head coach Shannon Welker on his team. And this week Missouri delivered gymnastics.

The Tigers’ meeting last Friday was full of falls and inconsistencies, but across the board the team optimized its performance at all four events. While No. 21 MU fell from 197,550-196,850 to No. 7 Alabama in the Coleman Coliseum on Friday evening, it achieved an all-round best of the season.

“We don’t have to be perfect to be a good team,” said Welker. “That proved it tonight.”

Freshman Helen Hu suffered two falls at the last meeting of the tigers, one in which she fell about two meters from the high bar. The cases were “atypical for Hu,” Welker said last week.

But Friday night in Tuscaloosa was different.

Hu pulled a 9,900, good for third place, encountered tight handstands at the top of the bar, and blended her skills from high to low bar. After a double tuck dismount, Hu smiled and ran to hug her teammates.

Redshirt senior Morgan Porter also made a comeback in bars. With a solid stick she earned 9,850. The tigers reached 48,950 and followed Alabama’s 49,450.

“We had a fault on the poles and on the ground, but we remained aggressive after these mistakes and were not influenced by them,” said Welker, referring to a fall.

After MU had a strong jump result last Friday, it was able to maintain its performance against the Crimson Tide.

The judges are looking for a vault that hits the table at great heights, covers a long distance on the mat and lands with an unshakable stick. Sophomore Hannah McCrary’s vault met all expectations. With 9,925, she achieved a season best and a career high and took second place.

Before McCrary, four of her teammates scored over 9,800 points. Freshman Kambrie Brandt, who participates in an unusual jump in which she hits the diving board with her body forward rather than backwards, has reached her seasonal high of 9,850.

Porter and Junior Gabrielle Gottula scored high points in the second week, scoring 9,825 points. Despite last week’s win in their own team, MU Gymnastik fell slightly behind Alabama at 49,250.

“We arched really well again tonight. It was a good event for us and we have made great progress since last year,” said Welker.

Floor brought what Welker was looking for: durability.

While Alabama took first place, newcomers Sienna Schreiber, McCrary and Porter dominated their routines and all earned 9,900. Her teammates danced behind the edges of the floor together with the choreography of the athletes. At some point, Senior Mary Nicholson raised a stuffed tiger in the air.

McCrary, who ended her routine by throwing her body halfway back into a double layout, landed a season best and career level.

The Tigers pulled a 49,350 on the ground, just behind Alabama’s 49,475. Welker said he rated 49,200 or better “fairly good” at an event.

MU has seen a resuscitation of the beam this week without wobbling.

Porter, who assembles the beam in a press handstand, where she just pushes off her hands and spreads her legs to a handstand, has made it through her routine cleanly. She earned 9,875, a season best.

Hu finished fifth in the national team and again performed a consistent routine. With 9,950, she took first place, continued her career high and increased her score from the last matchday.

Sophomore Alisa Sheremeta hit a season high of 9,850. The Tigers reached a 49,300 on the bar and beat Alabama’s 49,250.

MU will participate in the Mardi Gras Invitational at 7 p.m. on February 14 against No. 9 LSU, No. 18 Iowa State and Lindenwood at the Family Arena in St. Charles.